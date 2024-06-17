Voice of people to resonate much louder in Parliament: Gogoi on Priyanka contesting from Wayanad

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The voice of the people will resonate much louder with both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's presence in Parliament, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said on Monday.

Gogoi's comment came shortly after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi will contest a bypoll.

"Thank you to people of Wayanad and our best wishes in advance for getting @priyankagandhi ji as your representative in the 18th Lok Sabha," Gogoi said in a post on X.

"The voice of the people will resonate much louder with both @RahulGandhi and @priyankagandhi present inside the Parliament," he added.