Voice of the voiceless: Congress hails Rahul Gandhi's first 100 days as LoP

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) With Rahul Gandhi completing 100 days as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, the Congress on Friday hailed his contribution, saying he has been the "voice of the voiceless".

Gandhi ensured that issues of a cross-section of people such as farmers and labourers are brought to the forefront in Parliament.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Gandhi, in the first 100 days as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, "consistently stood up" for the marginalised and the oppressed.

"In his first 100 days as LoP, Rahul Gandhi ji has been the voice of the voiceless! From championing the cause of those affected by the violence in Manipur to opposing unjust government policies, he has consistently stood up for the marginalized and the oppressed," Khera said in a post on X.

Gandhi stood against the violence in Manipur, visiting the state, interacting with delegates, and raising the issue in Parliament, he said.

Khera said Gandhi opposed the lateral entry of government servants, forcing the withdrawal of this move. He defended fair recruitment processes, Khera added.

"Rahul Gandhi challenged the malpractices in government examinations by opposing the NEET paper leak and demanding accountability in entrance tests," he said.

Khera said Gandhi raised the issue of loco pilots’ working conditions, highlighting its impact on train safety.

"Media attention followed, ensuring the issue couldn’t be ignored," the Congress spokesperson said.

"Rahul Gandhi opposed the clause in the budget that affected indexation benefits and capital gains tax, successfully forcing the government to backtrack. Rahul Gandhi took a bold stand against the Agniveer scheme, advocating for a fair recruitment process in the Army," Khera said.

He also highlighted that Gandhi raised his pitch for the "much-needed" caste census, forcing several parties of the ruling alliance to join the chorus.

"He stood firm against the Broadcast Bill aimed at stifling independent media voices. Thanks to Rahul’s leadership, the bill was junked!" Khera said.

He said Gandhi defended India's secular values, successfully pushing the Waqf Bill to a parliamentary committee for review.

"Rahul Gandhi chose to stand with victims of tragic incidents over attending high-profile events, showing his commitment to common people over politics," the Congress leader said.

"In the last 100 days, Rahul Gandhi has travelled across the country, listening to the grievances of farmers, labourers, loco pilots, and manual scavengers, ensuring their voices are heard and their issues are brought to the forefront in Parliament, making him a true Voice of People," Khera asserted.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Gandhi said that as the leader of opposition his mission is clear, which is to restore the values of love, respect and humility in the heart of Indian politics.

"It is these principles that guide me as we work together to build a more just, compassionate and economically prosperous India," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Gandhi as the LoP on June 26, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In a notification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Gandhi had officially been recognised as the LoP in the Lok Sabha with effect from June 9.

This is the first time after a gap of 10 years that there is an LoP in the Lower House as neither the Congress nor other opposition parties had the 10 per cent members required to claim the post in the 16th and the 17th Lok Sabha.