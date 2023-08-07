Voice representing real issues of people will reverberate in Parliament again: Priyanka on Rahul's return to LS

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hailed Rahul Gandhi's return to Lok Sabha as an MP, saying the voice representing the real issues of people will be heard once again in Parliament.

As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored, celebrations broke out at the Congress headquarters here with workers dancing and raising slogans in favour of the former party president.

Gandhi was also accorded a warm welcome by Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Tagging a video of Gandhi reaching Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "The voice representing the real issues of the people will once again reverberate in Parliament."

देश की जनता के असल मुद्दों की आवाज एक बार फिर संसद में गूँजेगी।



श्री @RahulGandhi जी के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर संघर्ष करने वाले लाखों कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं व इन्साफ और सच की लड़ाई में समर्थन देने वाले करोड़ों देशवासियों का तहे दिल से धन्यवाद । pic.twitter.com/2HpWOWqY1u — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 7, 2023

"Heartfelt thanks to millions of Congress workers who fought shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi ji as also crores of people of the country who supported the fight for justice and truth," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's status as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad was restored on Monday after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification following the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case.