'Voices of Diversity': 2nd edition of KNMA Music Festival to focus on themes of identity, resistance

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The second season of the KNMA Music Festival will bring together ten productions featuring Lavani, hip-hop, folk-rock and Carnatic music, exploring themes of identity, resistance, and cultural roots at Sunder Nursery here from October 9.

Curated by noted vocalist and cultural thinker TM Krishna, the music festival by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) will aim to invoke conversations on solidarity, empathy and shared human experiences with "Voices of Diversity" as its theme.

Spread across four days and set against the picturesque backdrops of Sunder Nursery's Amphitheatre and Sunken Garden, the rich musical journey through India's diverse soundscapes will host a line-up of emerging and renowned musicians from across the country.

"I have brought together musicians from diverse cultural and geographical locations who believe in the role of an artist in making their art transcendental. Through their music, they make us reimagine our lives and relationships with one another.

"This experience of working with KNMA was truly beautiful because it was clear to me right from the outset that our perspective on art and its role in society was synchronous. The collaboration also highlights my belief that art needs to surprise the musician just as much as it surprises the audience. Only then is it true!" Krishna said in a statement.

The festival will open with "Lavani Ke Rang", a powerful commentary highlighting the raw voices, captivating expressions, expressive dance, and free-spirited stories that come out of the strong matriarchal communities of Maharashtra.

The musical-theatre production will be followed by "Wild Wild Women", India's first all female hip-hop multilingual collective.

On day two, the often unheard stories from the Northeast will be brought to the fore by Manipuri folk rock band 'Imphal Talkies & The Howlers'. Known for their political music, the band brings to the stage stories of struggle, resilience and the dreams of their communities.

In contrast to these hidden narratives, 'The B Side Project' by the Anirudh Varma Collective will present the enduring beauty within familiar melodies, offering an homage to Bollywood.

"With this edition of the KNMA Festival, we are especially proud to highlight music as a universal language that transcends boundaries of tradition and identity. As we advance toward our new space, this festival reflects our ongoing commitment to creating inclusive cultural experiences that enrich Delhi's artistic landscape and foster meaningful dialogue through the transformative power of arts," Kiran Nadar, founder and chairperson, KNMA, said.

The festival will also explore questions of freedom, identity, and belonging through a soul-stirring performance on October 11, titled "The Threshold", by Pallavi M D and Bindhumalini, featuring the poetry of Mirabai, Lingamma and other women whose stories have been "sanitised, distorted or entirely missed in mainstream depictions".

The third evening of the music festival will also host a collaboration, titled "Prem Ras", between renowned Bhakti artist Prahlad Tipanya and noted Sufi vocalist Mukhtiyar Ali.

On the final day, October 12, the festival will begin with a serene Sunday morning 'Baithak' by Jayanthi Kumaresh, showcasing her distinctive style of Carnatic modernism in an intimate setting.

In the evening, the spotlight will turn to the debut performance of KNMA commission "Nannajja (My Grandfather): A Rhythmic Ancestry" under the direction of Lakshmana KP, foregrounding the questions of identity and ancestry in subaltern percussion.

Later, the energetic rock music of 'Parvaaz' will take the centre stage, weaving together Kashmiri poetry with a strong sense of memory and nostalgia.

The festival will come to close with the soulful acoustic ballads and the groovy folk rock of Ankur Tewari and the Ghalat Family, conjuring poignant stories of friendship, protest anthems and love songs. PTI MAH MAH MG MG