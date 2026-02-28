Void created by Ajit Pawar's tragic death can never be filled: Supriya Sule

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) On the first monthly death anniversary of then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his cousin and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said the void created by his passing would "never be filled".

In an emotional message posted on X, Sule wrote, "It is still difficult to digest that our Ajitdada is no longer with us. The void created by his departure will never be filled. Dada, you will always remain in our memories. The happy moments spent with you will stay with us for a lifetime. Miss you Dada." Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash in Pune district on January 28.

After Ajit Pawar's death, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, replaced him as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and as the NCP chief. PTI ND NSK