Vokkaliga seer backs Shivakumar for Karnataka CM post

Hassan (Karnataka), Nov 26 (PTI) Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji on Wednesday said it was both his personal view and the sentiment within the community that D K Shivakumar should become the next chief minister of Karnataka.

The pontiff of the Adichunchunagiri Math expressed confidence that the Congress high command would take an appropriate decision, citing Shivakumar’s loyalty and long service to the party.

His remarks come amid an intensifying power tussle in the ruling Congress, with speculation of a possible change of guard after the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Reports have pointed to an alleged "power-sharing" agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

Shivakumar is a key leader from the Vokkaliga community, which has a strong presence in the Old Mysuru region.

"I am watching and reading in the media about the developments in the government. The Math is a centre of faith for the Vokkaliga community and has been a voice for other communities as well. On the CM issue, Shivakumar has not spoken to me yet," the seer told reporters.

He noted that the Vokkaliga community has contributed leaders across all major parties—JD(S), BJP and Congress—who have worked for the state’s development.

"In the 2023 Assembly polls, people from the community voted, hoping one among us would become CM. It didn’t happen then. There was hope it would happen after 2.5 years, but that too now seems unlikely. If it doesn’t happen, it will sadden thousands of devotees of the Math," he said.

Calling the current "confusion" over leadership unhealthy for the state, the seer said it was the Congress high command’s responsibility to provide clarity.

"Shivakumar should become CM after 2.5 years—this is both my view and that of our devotees. The Congress high command should give an opportunity to someone who has worked like a disciplined soldier for the party, just as earlier Vokkaliga leaders—Kengal Hanumanthaiah, K C Reddy, H D Deve Gowda, S M Krishna, Sadananda Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy—served as CMs," he said.

Reiterating his appeal, the seer said making Shivakumar chief minister for the remaining term would reflect the wishes of devotees and recognise his loyalty and efforts in strengthening the Congress. PTI KSU SSK