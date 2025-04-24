Vokkaliga-Veerashaiva alliance in the works to counter caste census recommendations

Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) Alarmed by the possible implementation of the caste census report recommendations, the Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha—an apex body of the dominant Vokkaliga (agrarian) community—is seeking an alliance with the Veerashaiva Mahasabha.

The unusual coalition aims to counter any attempt to impose the caste census recommendations in the state.

"We are in constant touch with Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders. We are planning to hold a meeting, but the date has not been finalised yet," Vokkaligara Sangha president Kenchappa Gowda told PTI.

A Veerashaiva Mahasabha office-bearer also confirmed ongoing discussions between leaders of both communities.

"The talks are mainly to decide strategies to build pressure on the government not to proceed with the caste census report recommendations and to demand a fresh, free, and fair survey," the office-bearer said, requesting anonymity.

The Vokkaligara Sangha and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities—Karnataka’s two dominant castes—have opposed the ‘Social and Educational Survey Report,’ commonly referred to as the caste census, which was presented to the Karnataka cabinet on April 11, ten years after it was commissioned.

A week after it was tabled, the state government convened a special cabinet meeting on April 17, where it was decided that the report would be discussed again at the May 2 cabinet meeting.

The report was submitted to the state government in February last year by Jayaprakash Hegde, chairperson of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission.