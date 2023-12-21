Volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea:India sends relief materials

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) India on Thursday sent relief materials worth USD 1 million for people affected by a volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea.

A major volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea resulted in widespread damage and destruction in the island nation. More than 26,000 people were evacuated from the region affected by the volcanic eruption.

"Pursuant to the USD 1 mn relief assistance announced by India for the volcanic eruption affected people of Papua New Guinea, a special charter flight carrying relief supplies takes off for Port Moresby," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.