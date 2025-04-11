Voluntary duty at Char Dham Yatra included for PG medical students

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Medical duty at the upcoming Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been included under the district residency programme (DRP) which is mandatory for postgraduate medical students across India.

However, it will be voluntary for medical students to opt for this duty during this annual pilgrimage.

According to a circular issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on April 11, DRP for postgraduates provides opportunities to learn the needs of people coming to resource-challenged health services in the periphery.

There will be a heavy footfall of tourists and pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand in the coming months, thus, increasing the demand for healthcare in these areas.

"Unlike other places, the health needs will be under different circumstances. People will be exposed to high altitude-related medical complications.

"This will provide a new opportunity for training of postgraduates. The Government of Uttarakhand has also appealed for healthcare services to be supported by other resources," the circular said.

Several postgraduate doctors are volunteering to serve, it said.

"Considering the unique opportunity of learning a different area, the National Medical Commission (NMC) considers this as a potential benefit to postgraduate training. Therefore, posting of students who are willing to provide services may be subsumed under the District Residency Programme," the circular said.

The nodal officer of the states will facilitate such posting from volunteers to help the health authorities of Uttarakhand.

Since 2021, the DRP has made it compulsory for doctors pursuing MD and MS to serve in the district hospitals for three months. The DRP aims to train postgraduate students in district health systems and hospitals to strengthen healthcare services at the grassroots level.

NMC chairman Dr B N Gangadhar said the Commission took the decision based on suggestion from the Union Health Ministry which had received requests from some quarters for putting healthcare workers on duty for the Yatra.

"This issue was deliberated and we we took a decision that those who are volunteering to work may be accommodated for a short period of say 15-20 days.

"PG students have to work in district hospitals that train them to operate effectively in resource-constrained settings. Thus, we thought serving during the Char Dham Yatra would be beneficial and a valuable learning experience. But this duty is completely voluntary," he said.

This is a special situation where these people would get exposed to high-altitude medical physiology and complications, he said.