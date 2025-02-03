'Vote against AAP's neglect': Dhami urges support for BJP candidates in roadshows

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held multiple roadshows on the final day of campaigning for Delhi polls, so that the pending development work in the national capital can be completed by the BJP government.
"In the last 10 years, AAP has severely neglected the roads here, leaving them in a terrible condition. Delhi is struggling with severe pollution, yet nothing has been done to address it. They made big promises but failed to deliver on any of them," Dhami said.
The Uttarakhand CM campaigned for BJP candidates Dushyant Gautam, Raj Kumar Anand, and Chand Kumar Chaudhary from Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar and Sangam Vihar Assembly constituencies. He led the roadshows carrying a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I appeal to the people here to vote for the BJP because all the pending development work in this area will be completed under our government," he said.
Dhami also said central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Yojana, which have not yet been implemented in Delhi, will be introduced along with several other welfare programmes.
"People have now decided to bring change and elect the BJP this time," he added.
Voting for Delhi assembly polls is scheduled to be held on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. PTI SHB SHB SKY SKY