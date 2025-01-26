Vote against 'manufactured' narratives: Delhi LG Saxena to people in R-Day speech

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena in his Republic Day address on Sunday appealed to the people of Delhi to exercise their franchise and vote to thwart "publicity manufactured" consent or dissent.

Advertisment

The voting on February 5 for Delhi Assembly polls will decide the next five years of the people, their children, society, and Delhi, he said.

He reminded people that voting day is not a holiday but a "day of duty." "We will decide the system of health, education, transport, roads, drinking water, sanitation, and availability of employment in the next five years.

Our vote will decide the steps to be taken by the next government regarding air pollution, Yamuna cleaning, and welfare measures for all people including weaker sections in Delhi," Saxena said.

Advertisment

सब को 76वें गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। यह राष्ट्रपर्व हमारे संविधान की सर्वोच्चता और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति हमारी प्रतिबद्धता का प्रतीक है। आइए, समता, समावेशिता और न्याय के आदर्शों पर चलते हुए देश के विकास और विश्व शांति में योगदान देने का संकल्प लें। दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और… pic.twitter.com/XsVtdeY85A — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 26, 2025

The LG also urged the voters to stay cautious against external pressure and determine the difference between right and wrong.

Advertisment

"We will have to make the right decision overcoming the spell of publicity-manufactured consent and dissent," he tweeted on X.

Saxena said democracy is the most significant fundamental value of our Constitution and called upon the city residents to resolve to help push Delhi towards progress.