Vote BJP to ensure there is no dearth of funds, Maharashtra minister Rane tells people

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Saturday appealed a gathering in Sindhudurg district to vote for the BJP in local body elections so that there is no lack of development funds.

Speaking at a BJP function in his home district, he said the party workers as well as people should ensure that `Kamal' (lotus, the BJP's electoral symbol) blooms in every house.

"If the sarpanch, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad members subscribe to the BJP ideology, it can ensure that the village becomes ideal and there is development," he said, adding that people should think which party has the capacity to secure funds for development.

"Ensure that all panchayat samiti and zilla parishad members here are from the BJP, and there will be no dearth of funds.....this is my assurance," the minister for ports development added.

Local body elections are slated to take place later this year. PTI MR KRK