'Vote chor, gaddi chhod': Cong stages protest in Jaipur against alleged discrepancies in voter list

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan unit of Congress on Wednesday took out a march against the alleged discrepancies in voter list raised by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Led by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, the protesters marched from the party headquarters here to the Shaheed Smarak, raising slogans like "vote chor, gaddi chhod" (vote thieves, vacate the throne) on the way.

Addressing the party workers, Dotasra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of securing power through "stolen votes".

"Votes are being cut under the name of SIR (Special Intensive Revision), while fake votes are being added to benefit the BJP. Rahul Gandhi has proved this, which is nothing short of an assault on the Constitution," Dotasra alleged.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Election Commission of India of failing to take action to rectify the alleged errors in voter list.

"There are discrepancies in the voter list but the Election Commission is not providing any response. This is happening for the first time in history," Gehlot said.

Calling the situation in Bihar alarming, Gehlot claimed an estimated 60 lakh votes were removed from the list in the poll-bound state without any explanation.

"In Bihar, 60 lakh votes were dropped from the list. Nobody knows whose votes were removed, and how many new votes were added,” he alleged.

“This is the first time the Election Commission is creating such a situation. It is not just a local issue but a nationwide concern. The whole country should be worried about this," he added.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot demanded the Election Commission to take immediate steps to clear the doubts.

"The Commission must come forward and explain where the discrepancies occurred," Pilot said.

The leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariya also raised concern over the alleged irregularities in voter list. PTI SDA APL ARI