‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’: Nagaland Cong stages rally against alleged poll fraud

Dimapur, Aug 27 (PTI) The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Wednesday held a rally in Dimapur under the slogan ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ (Vote thieves, vacate seat) to raise public awareness on alleged assaults on citizens’ electoral rights.

Addressing the gathering, AICC in-charge Nagaland and MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka said all rights and privileges enshrined in the Constitution will be taken away by the BJP-led central government if citizens fail to protect it.

"They don't believe in the Constitution," he alleged.

Ulaka claimed that the Congress has "definite proof" of election manipulation in 70–80 Lok Sabha seats during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the BJP did not have the real mandate to govern.

"They didn’t have the mandate, but due to the Election Commission and 'vote chori', the BJP managed to win some seats. Otherwise, Modi would not have become the PM," Ulaka claimed.

Stating that the struggle is currently political but will eventually turn into a mass movement, he said, "During the first phase, we fought in Parliament, and now we are taking it to the streets. Our fight is not only on media, but also on the ground to ensure the Constitution is protected." The Congress, he said, is staging the campaign to protect citizens’ electoral rights and warned that if such practices are not stopped, "they will hit the streets in Nagaland and throughout the country." Ulaka said, "The people of Nagaland will definitely support the Congress, stand up for truth, and help save the Constitution." He added that the Congress is reorganising its party workers, announcing that Rahul Gandhi will visit the state soon.

AICC secretary in-charge of Nagaland, Christoper Tilak, also accused the BJP of consistently damaging the values of the Constitution by placing "RSS-trained people" in key institutions.

"They try to dilute constitutional values, and today people have started losing hope in these institutions," he said.

Tilak added that while talk of saving the Constitution was earlier taken lightly, particularly by youngsters, the present is "the right time to convert the abstract concept of the Constitution into a concrete reality that connects with the youth." NPCC president and Lok Sabha MP Supongmeren Jamir said the Constitution grants every citizen the right to vote, but this right itself is under threat under the present regime.

He asserted that the party is determined to fight and protect citizens’ rights, declaring that it is "the only party that safeguards the Constitution, culture, and tradition." PTI CORR NBS NBS MNB