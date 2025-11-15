'Vote Chor' slogan backfired on Congress, says BJP Manipur leader

Imphal, Nov 15 (PTI) BJP’s Manipur unit on Saturday said the Bihar Assembly election results have proved that the Congress’ 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign was a total failure.

Addressing reporters at the party office here, BJP's state vice-president Ch Chidananda Singh said the campaign, launched under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, had "backfired".

"The so-called ‘hydrogen bomb’ strategy detonated only within Congress offices, causing distress within the party," he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress leaders, Singh said, "Several of them who used to need 2 mg of BP medicine will now require 5 mg after witnessing the Bihar results." He claimed the Congress had tried to project the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign as a nationwide movement, but the Bihar mandate showed that "the public has rejected it". PTI COR MNB