'Vote chori' allegations: Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, demands probe by EC

Nagpur, Aug 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday demanded a detailed probe by the Election Commission into allegations of "vote theft" raised by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to remove doubts about the integrity of the electoral process and the image of the poll watchdog.

Pawar also questioned the logic behind the EC asking Gandhi to file an affidavit and provide information under oath.

Gandhi on Thursday claimed a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission, citing an analysis of voter rolls in a constituency in Karnataka last year.

A day after, he alleged that the Election Commission and the BJP colluded to "steal" the Lok Sabha election from the people, and that there was "vote theft" in at least three states.

"Rahul Gandhi's presentation on vote theft was well-researched and well-documented. A detailed inquiry is needed into the concerns raised by him to clear doubts (about the integrity of the electoral process) among people. 'Doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani hona chaiye'. I feel the inquiry will bring out the truth," Pawar told reporters.

He stated that since the EC is an independent body, it shouldn't ask for a separate declaration from Gandhi.

"Gandhi had also said this in Parliament. It is not proper for the election commission to ask for an oath (declaration) from him," he said.

Soon after Gandhi levelled the charge asserting that "vote chori"(vote theft) is an "atom bomb on our democracy", the Chief Electoral Officers of Karnataka and Maharashtra asked the former Congress chief to share names of electors he claimed were "wrong" in the voters' list along with a signed declaration for poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings" in the matter.

The Election Commission on Friday accused Gandhi of recycling old allegations of poll irregularities settled by the Supreme Court, and asked the Congress leader to provide a written declaration on his claims about wrongful entries in the voters' list or tender an apology.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Gandhi also alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly polls' results had confirmed the Congress's suspicion that the election was 'stolen'.

When asked if the voters' rolls' manipulation charge has sullied the image of the EC, which has not ordered an inquiry, Pawar said, "The issue raised by Rahul Gandhi with authentic proof cannot be ignored. A detailed probe will only bring out the truth".

If there is no truth in what we are saying, the EC should clearly say so, he said, adding that the prestige of a crucial institution like the election commission should be maintained.

Meanwhile, Pawar claimed that two individuals had met him in New Delhi before the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls and "guaranteed" the Opposition's victory in 160 of 288 constituencies.

"I introduced them to Rahul Gandhi. He ignored what was told to him. He was also of the view that we (Opposition) shouldn't get involved in such things and go to the people directly," he added.

The BJP won 132 seats in the assembly elections with allies Shiv Sena and NCP adding 57 and 41 constituencies, respectively, to the saffron tally.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, which bagged 30 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra months before the assembly elections were held, had attributed its rout to discrepancies in EVMs and fudging of data.

Pawar dismissed Gandhi's criticism by BJP leaders and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who alleged that the allegations raised by the opposition leader were "scripted".

"If the objection (by Gandhi) is directed to the EC, what's the need for the BJP or the chief minister to comment? We want answers from the Election Commission and not from anyone else," the veteran politician added.

He said the Opposition will organise a march to the office of the Election Commission on Monday.

Pawar accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to divert the issue by shirking his responsibility.

Pawar was responding to reported remarks by Shah, who stated that the INDI alliance is troubled because votes of intruders are being removed (from the voters' rolls).

"The vote fraud revelation by Rahul Gandhi has raised the concerns of voters in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and a state where elections aren't scheduled now, and no one has raised the issue of any problem.

"It was the Home Minister's responsibility to respond to the concerns raised (by Gandhi) after a detailed study before people; however, he tried to divert this issue," Pawar alleged.

He said the parties in the India bloc will discuss the issue of the Vice President's elections soon.

"We may sit together after a week or ten days. We haven't held detailed discussions so far," he added.

The vice president's post fell vacant after a surprise resignation by Jagdeep Dhankhar last month.

The veteran leader lamented that Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's seating at a dinner meeting hosted by Gandhi has become an unnecessary controversy.

Pawar rejected speculation about NCP (SP) joining hands with the ruling NCP led by his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said Sharad Pawar's shouldn't be taken seriously.

"His statements these days are like he is speaking from both the sides.

He doesn't take a clear political stand. We don't view his stand seriously," he added.

Pawar flagged off the NCP (SP)'s Mandal Yatra from Nagpur.