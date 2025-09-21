Vote chori an assault on democratic system in country: Cong's Syed Naseer Hussain

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Congress general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain Sunday attacked the BJP over the issue of "vote chori" and appealed to people to rise to the occasion to secure their votes.

Addressing a Voter Adhikar Sammelan in Chandanwari area of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Hussain, who is in-charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, blamed the ECI-BJP "collusion" for election "manipulation" in various states.

Terming "vote chori" an "assault" on democratic system in the country, Hussain cautioned the people about "theft" of their vote by the present dispensation at the Centre with the "full support and help of the ECI".

Lashing out at the BJP for "election manipulation" in various states to remain in power, the AICC general secretary said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has "exposed the vote theft".

"The Congress party will continue to expose BJP's endeavours to undermine the democratic system of India. I appeal to people to rise to the occasion to secure their votes, which are being deleted in a systematic manner to benefit the BJP in elections," he added.

Hussain also criticized the delay in the restoration of statehood to J&K, terming it an "assault" on people's aspirations and interests.

"It is apparently visible that the Centre is directly ruling the state through LG and disempowering the elected government," he said.

The Congress leader also urged the Centre to sanction a comprehensive financial package to address the losses to fruit industry in Kashmir. PTI SSB KVK KVK