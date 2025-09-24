‘Vote Chori’ campaign against BJP gaining momentum in Arunachal: APCC chief at CWC

Itanagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram on Wednesday highlighted the state’s growing 'Vote Chori' movement against the BJP during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Bihar capital Patna.

Addressing the event, Siram briefed senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, on the recent political developments in Arunachal Pradesh, the party said in a statement.

In a scathing attack on the Centre, the Congress said a government built on "stolen mandates" and "rigged voter lists" has no moral or political legitimacy, and claimed that "conspiracy" of the special intensive revision was another "dirty trick" from the BJP's toolkit to manipulate electoral rolls to cling on to power.

The assertions were made in two resolutions - one political and the other an appeal to voters of Bihar - that were passed at the CWC meeting in Patna that was chaired by Kharge and Gandhi, among others.

Siram noted that the slogan has gained momentum across the state, spreading widely on social media and symbolising public frustration over the BJP’s alleged manipulation of democratic processes.

He expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for launching the campaign, calling it "a turning point in the nation’s democratic struggle" and describing it as a national movement to restore fairness and justice in elections.

Highlighting grassroots initiatives, he said the party in the state is conducting door-to-door campaigns, engaging citizens directly, and collecting voluntary signatures in support of the movement.

Siram’s presentation drew wide appreciation from the CWC, with senior leaders commending the APCC’s innovative and dedicated grassroots efforts. PTI UPL UPL MNB