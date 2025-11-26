'Vote chori' cry not enough, Oppn afraid of filing complaints with EC on bogus voters: Ambedkar

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday hinted that the fear of retribution from the government might be preventing Opposition parties from lodging formal complaints with the Election Commission over the alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls.

The grandson of social reformer B R Ambedkar insisted that in the absence of follow-up action, just shouting 'vote chori' (vote theft) will not serve any purpose.

"It is quite easy to track down which officer added names of people that do not exist, or (submitted) incomplete information. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) or Raj Thackeray's MNS seems to lack tenacity," Ambedkar told reporters.

The former MP further said merely crying foul of "vote chori" won't serve any purpose without pursuing complaints with the poll panel.

The VBA leader claimed opposition parties might be refraining from pursuing the matter (regarding the voters’ roll) because they are afraid that the government might dig out their "past ghosts".

Speaking on the broader ideological battle, Ambedkar alleged that the RSS has still not accepted the Constitution, even after 75 years of its adoption.

Quoting his grandfather, Dr B R Ambedkar, he said Indian society could either follow the path of the Manusmriti or the Constitution, adding that these are two parallel lines that will never meet.

The VBA chief described the hoisting of a saffron flag alongside the national flag at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a deliberate act, drawing parallels with a similar incident in Nagpur in 1950.

He alleged the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha were almost identical ideologically and claimed their current stance differed from the "masks they wore in the past".

The veteran politician claimed the two organisations were part of alliance governments with the Muslim League in three provinces in the pre-Independence era.

Ambedkar said he would expose an app that reportedly reveals multiple entries in electoral rolls.

He criticised MNS president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying the cousins had no clear master plan or vision for Mumbai.

Both leaders only complained about issues in Mumbai but offered no concrete roadmap for their resolution, the VBA leader opined.

"What are they doing to save the industries of Mumbai? They do not have any master plan, just crying and nothing else," he stated.

Ambedkar also reacted to Raj Thackeray's post on Union minister Jitendra Singh expressing satisfaction that IIT Bombay was not renamed IIT Mumbai after the change in the city's name decades ago.

He questioned the Thackeray cousins' stand on "sons-of-the-soil" politics.

"When they were in power, how many non-Marathi people got contracts? Give us the data," Ambedkar sought to know.

According to him, political leaders change their tone depending on whether they are in power or not.

"When they are in power, they talk about national issues. When they are out of power, they raise Marathi identity. This is unprincipled politics," he insisted.

Ambedkar recalled earlier flyover works in Mumbai, saying no local contractors were involved until Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray intervened and the contract for a flyover in suburban Andheri was given to a Pune-based company.

On questions related to migration and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, Ambedkar said earlier governments had also taken decisions that shaped the Indian subcontinent.

He referred to events during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's time and said people who were once encouraged to stay were now being asked to leave the country.

Speaking about India's position in the global arena, Ambedkar claimed no country supported New Delhi during 'Operation Sindoor' in May.

"We are not seen as dependable. Even countries that once backed us stayed away," he stated. PTI ND NSK RSY