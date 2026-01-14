Vote first, groom later! Vasai-Virar voters to get 25 per cent discount at salons

Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has announced a reward for citizens who exercise their right to vote in civic polls on January 15, offering a 25 per cent discount on hair-cutting services at salons.

The VVMC has partnered with the Vasai Hairdressers Association to offer a special incentive. Any citizen who shows their inked finger at participating salons within the municipal limits will be eligible for a 25% discount on hair-cutting services, according to a release issued by the civic body.

The initiative aims to transform the polling day into a true "festival of democracy" by rewarding responsible citizens.

The VVMC stated that the scheme is designed to encourage every eligible voter to participate in the democratic process fearlessly and enthusiastically.