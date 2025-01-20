Vote for AAP to secure children's future: Mann appeals to people at roadshow in Model Town

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Campaigning for AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in the Model Town Assembly segment of Delhi on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged people to vote for his party to secure a better future for their children.

Addressing people from atop a car during the roadshow he praised former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his focus on key issues such as healthcare, infrastructure, electricity, and water that have positively impacted the common people.

Mann claimed that if the BJP is voted to power in Delhi, facilities being provided under AAP's governance will be stopped. "They (BJP) will take everything from you. They only talk about fighting, not about education." "On February 5, as soon as you press the button for the broom (AAP's poll symbol), you will decide the fate of your children for the next five years. Don't give their destiny into the wrong hands," the senior AAP leader said.

Hitting out at the BJP for promising financial aid in its manifesto for the Assembly polls, Mann said, "While the BJP made grand promises like Rs 15 lakh in your bank accounts, now they are saying they will give just Rs 2,500. What kind of people are they?" The BJP has promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and also Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.