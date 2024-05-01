Vote for BJP if you want bright future for country: Former Haryana CM Khattar

Hisar, May 1 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the voters should choose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they want a bright future for the country.

Khattar said the BJP-led government will return to power at the Centre because people have seen the work they did over the past 10 years versus six decades of Congress rule.

"The work which Congress could not do in so many years was done by the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government in 10 years," he said.

The senior BJP leader emphasised that the party is in a strong position not only in Haryana but the entire country.

"The BJP-led alliance will form the government with more than 400 seats. The people of the country want to see Narendra Modi as the PM for the third time," Khattar said here.

He added that people should vote in favour of the BJP if they want a bright future for the country.

Khattar was accompanying BJP leader and Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, who filed his nomination papers from here.

Addressing the party workers and supporters before filing his nomination, Chautala said that India's respect has increased in the world under Modi's leadership.

He said the prime minister has understood the problems of the poor and resolved them.

The Congress and its allies are fighting only to save their existence but they do not seem to be getting success in this either, Chautala said.

He claimed that due to the transparent policies of the Haryana government, for the first time deserving candidates have got jobs purely on the basis of merit.

Chautala joined the BJP in March and soon after he was named the party's candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. The minister later resigned from the state assembly as an Independent legislator.

The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state began on Monday. The deadline for filing nominations is May 6.