Advertisment
#National

Vote for BJP or Congress means ‘chaos and backwardness’: Asaduddin Owaisi

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
01 Nov 2023
Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo)

Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A vote for the BJP or Congress means voting for chaos and backwardness, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In post on "X," he said in BJP and Congress-ruled states curfews and internet shutdowns are so frequent that people can neither go to work nor work from home.

Advertisment

"In BJP & INC-ruled states curfews & internet shutdowns are so frequent that you can neither go to work nor work from home. A vote for BJP-Congress is a vote for chaos & backwardness," the Hyderabad MP said.

He also said Telangana tops the country in internet connectivity and the infrastructure and a peaceful atmosphere have created lakhs of livelihoods in the state.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30.

#BJP #Congress #AIMIM #Asaduddin Owaisi #Telangana #Telangana Elections
Advertisment
Subscribe