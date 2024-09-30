Vote for BJP to protect Jharkhand's 'Jal-Jungle-Jamin’: Madhya Pradesh CM

Dumka (Jharkhand), Sep 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday alleged that corruption was at its peak in Jharkhand, urging people to vote for the BJP to protect the state’s natural resources and ensure development.

Yadav, speaking at BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Dumka district, said the ruling JMM-led coalition was misleading people by spreading falsehood.

The yatra, launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims at reaching out to people across 5,400 km in 81 assembly segments, ahead of the polls due later this year.

The Madhya Pradesh CM said time has come to uproot the alliance from Jharkhand and bring the BJP to power “to protect the state’s ‘Jal’ (water), ‘Jungle’ (forests) and ‘Jamin’ (land)”.

“The JMM and Congress are the most corrupt parties. They were involved in the MGNREGA scam of Rs 1,000 crore, land scam of Rs 300 crore and Rs 1,000-crore mining scam. Here, over Rs 300 crore was recovered from a property linked to a Congress leader, and Rs 35 crore from a servant’s house of a minister’s PA,” Yadav claimed.

“Whosoever will indulge in corrupt practices, will have to go to jail in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime,” the Madhya Pradesh CM asserted.

Yadav also said that “Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators” were a major threat to the state.

“Jharkhand’s tribal population, which was at 44 per cent earlier, has declined to 28 per cent only because of vote-bank politics,” he said.

The Congress and JMM have always sought votes, promising the development of tribals, but have done nothing for them, Yadav alleged. PTI SAN RBT