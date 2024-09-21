Vote for BJP will be a befitting reply to Pakistan: Amit Shah in J-K

Akhnoor (J-K), Sept 21 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress, National Conference and PDP of pursuing “Pakistan's agenda” by talking about the restoration of Article 370 and said a vote for the BJP would be a "befitting reply" to the neighbouring country.

He was addressing his fifth election rally of the day here on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Referring to the reported statement of Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif that his country and NC-Congress alliance are on the same page over the restoration of Article 370, Shah said Congress should be ashamed of itself.

"If they (NC-Congress alliance) returns to power (in J&K), terrorism will come back," he said and asserted terrorism will not be allowed to revive in the Union Territory.

"This election is not only important for J-K but for the entire nation because this is for the first time that the polls are being held without two flags and two Constitutions post-independence," he said, adding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee had sacrificed his life for this.

"National Conference came out with a manifesto which was supported by Congress They are talking about reinstating the flag and restoration of Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan without finishing terrorism, resumption of LoC trade, release of stone-pelters and terrorists…do you agree?" he said.

He alleged that the NC manifesto also talks about renaming the two hillocks in Srinagar and revoking reservations.

"(Congress leader) Rahul Baba, whether you agree with the NC agenda or not, I will tell you that Article 370 has become history and cannot be restored.

"I also want to tell you that only one flag will remain in the country and that is our beloved tricolour,” he said at the rally in support of the BJP candidates -- Mohan Lal, a retired police officer who recently joined BJP, and former MLA Rajeev Kumar.

Seeking votes for the BJP, he said it would boost the morale of youth, safeguard the rights of women and reservation for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, strengthen the future of India, and speed up the development in J-K.

Also, "the vote will be a befitting reply to Pakistan", he said.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Mendhar, Shah said there is peace along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan fears Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would not dare to open fire knowing fully that India's response will silence its guns.

Shah said the Centre wiped out terrorism by replacing guns and stones in the hands of youngsters with laptops and added the government would not allow gunfire to resonate in the hills of Jammu region.

"We will construct more bunkers along the borders for the safety of people. I want to remind you of cross-border firings in the 1990s… Is cross-border firing happening today?" Shah asked.

"It is because the earlier rulers here were frightened of Pakistan, but now Pakistan fears Modi. They would not dare to fire but if they did, they would be given a befitting reply," he said at the election rally in Poonch district in support of BJP candidate Murtaza Khan.

He alleged that the three families of Gandhis, Abdullahs and Muftis pushed J-K into the fire of terrorism while the Modi-led government buried terrorism.

Accusing Congress of being “anti-Dalit”, he said the party never thought of honouring B R Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna.

Highlighting various developmental works undertaken by the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir including the Akhnoor highway, he said the Centre has utilised over Rs 75,000 crore on developmental works in J-K over the past few years.

“I want to tell you that the Abduallhs will not be able to discriminate with Jammu region,” he said. PTI TAS RT RT