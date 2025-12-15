Vote for development and stability: Ajit Pawar; SEC ignored objections on voters rolls, claims Cong

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday appealed to people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections to 29 municipal corporations to ensure development and stability.

The poll body has declared a schedule for elections to the municipal corporations, including cash-rich Mumbai, which will vote on January 15. Counting of votes will be conducted on January 16.

"Through these elections, let's create a strong Maharashtra based on sustainable development, transparent administration, and strong infrastructure. Let's support capable leadership," Pawar stated in a release.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, meanwhile, said the party will contest elections with a strong focus on people-centric governance, transparency, and sustainable urban development.

"These municipal elections are an opportunity for citizens to evaluate the performance of those in power. It is an opportunity to choose leadership that truly understands urban challenges such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, water supply, and employment," Tapase stated.

Taking a swipe at the ruling Mahayuti coalition, Tapase remarked that the alliance is inherently unstable and will "sink under its own weight." He pointed out that each constituent of the Mahayuti- the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP- is engaged in internal competition, attempting to outdo and undermine one another in a bid to assert dominance and control within the government.

"The Mahayuti partners are more focused on political one-upmanship than on public welfare. This internal tussle will be clearly visible during the municipal elections, where allies will effectively be fighting each other," Tapase added.

He further added that the people of Maharashtra are increasingly disillusioned with opportunistic politics and are looking towards experienced, credible, and principled leadership qualities, that the NCP has consistently demonstrated under Sharad Pawar's leadership.

"We believe the upcoming municipal elections will mark a decisive shift in Maharashtra's urban political landscape," Tapase added.

Tapase's senior colleague and former minister Jayant Patil said the Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation elections unitedly.

Addressing a joint press conference of MVA leaders in Sangli, Patil said discussions on seat-sharing among alliance partners would be held over the next two to three days.

He accused the ruling dispensation of neglecting Sangli's development.

Patil said the elections in Sangli corporation will be contested under local MP Vishal Patil.

"His political lineage is rooted in the Congress, and he remained aligned with the alliance", Jayant Patil added.

Former minister and Congress leader Vishwajit Kadam also attended the presser.

Raising concerns over the conduct of elections, Jayant Patil said the results of some municipal councils and nagar panchayats are awaited, even as new elections are being announced.

"There is apprehension among people about potential tampering with EVMs. Counting of votes should not be rushed", he added.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that the state election commission didn't take any action on the objections raised by the party with "proof on the electoral roll, duplicate voters and ward delimitations".

"The functioning of the poll body is not transparent and biased,' he added. PTI MR NSK