'Vote for DMK is vote for BJP,' claims TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally

Namakkal: Embarking on his campaign in the western Kongu region for the first time, TVK chief Vijay said a vote for Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly election is a vote for the BJP and slammed the main opposition AIADMK's alliance with the Saffron party as "inappropriate and opportunistic."

In his address, Vijay alleged the "DMK family" has underground dealing with the BJP and hence, a vote for DMK is a vote for the BJP and reiterated that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will never make any compromises with the "fascist BJP regime."

Hitting out at the main opposition AIADMK for forgetting the ideals of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa despite often "chanting Amma's name," it has forged an inappropriate and unsuitable alliance with BJP and claim that it is for Tamil Nadu's welfare and the TVK will not replicate such a political stand.

"What does the BJP government has done for Tamil Nadu? he asked.