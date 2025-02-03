'Vote for education, development': Bhagwant Mann's appeal to Delhi voters on last day of campaign

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said people in Delhi will have to choose between education, development and women's upliftment on one side and "misconduct" on the other as they go out to vote on Wednesday.

The Punjab CM led multiple roadshows on the last day of campaigning on Monday and encouraged people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party on February 5 to sustain Delhi's development.

Mann held roadshows in Adarsh Nagar and Shalimar Bagh to support AAP candidates Mukesh Goel and Bandana Kumari.

"Today is the last day of the election campaign, and February 5 will be your last day to decide which party to bring to power," said Mann. "On one side, there is a party that supports education, women's upliftment, and development; on the other side, there is a party that engages in misconduct." "I don't know about 'Achhe Din' but the Aam Aadmi Party will surely bring honest and better days," Mann said referring to BJP's widely known poll slogan that was first used during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"If the AAP comes to power, every household in Delhi will be able to save at least Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month," he asserted referring to the party's 'Bachat Patra' -- savings made by people due to the AAP government's schemes.

Mann further stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has a lot of money—they may come today, tonight, tomorrow, or the day after with money.

He said if "they come to offer you money, take it and buy essentials with it" but press the "broom" button -- AAP's poll symbol -- to ensure AAP' victory.

Voting for Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. PTI SHB SHB SKY SKY