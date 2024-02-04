Vote for my LS candidate, Ajit Pawar tells supporters; takes veiled jibe at Sharad Pawar's age

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday took a veiled jibe at Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar by asking his supporters to listen to him "like they listened to a senior" earlier and also alluded to the latter's age with a "last election" comment.
Ajit Pawar split the NCP in July last year and joined the Eknath Shinde government along with eight MLAs. He has since then routinely justified his revolt by saying elders, a reference to octogenarian Sharad Pawar, should have given way to the next generation.
"You listened to a senior for so many years. Now listen to me and vote for the Lok Sabha candidate I am going to field. I can then tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people have voted for my candidate. Do not forget who came to help when you were in trouble," the Deputy CM told a gathering in Baramati in Pune district.
The Baramati MLA also told the gathering that "if you want to do good work, then you must be ready to accept some criticism for it".
Attacking Sharad Pawar without taking his name, the Deputy CM said, "I do not know when some people are going to stop. There might be a sentimental appeal that this would be the last election. Do not know which will be the last election." Sharad Pawar has remained undefeated in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls since the late 1960s and is currently a Rajya Sabha member.