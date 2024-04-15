Vote for NDA to put an end to 'goonda raj', 'dynasty politics': Yogi Adityanath

Aurangabad (Bihar), Apr 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged people in Bihar to vote for the NDA which would put an end to 'goonda raj' and 'dynasty politics' in the state.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Aurangabad, he did not mentioned the Samajwadi party by name but said "like the RJD here, we had a family ruling the roost in UP unleashing goonda-raj in the state" "We put an end to this... Bihar was passing through an 'identity crisis' during RJD's 'goonda raj'. The people of Bihar should make it sure that they (RJD) are completely finished in this electoral battle. Vote for the NDA which will put an end to 'goonda raj' and 'dynasty politics' in the state as well as in the country", said the UP CM.

"This election is about family first versus nation. The 'parivaarwadi' party (family-centric party) pushed the country towards terrorism, separatism and corruption. Now we have Narendra Modi's guarantee of a developed and self-reliant India. We have seen a changing India in the last ten years. India's prestige has grown all over the world under Modi ji's leadership. The country's borders are secure... Lalu Prasad ji can't think beyond his 'paarivar' (family)", he said.

"Today, there is no curfew, no riot in UP, everything is fine there. The BJP government stands by its promises and actions. Now, the mafia and criminals either languish in jail or rot in hell. No one dares to threaten women or businessmen in UP. The NDA government in Bihar will do the same. People of Bihar must ensure a third term to Modi Ji for 'Vikshit Bharat and Vikshit Bihar' (Developed India and Developed Bihar", he said.

Advertisment

The UP CM alleged that the Congress and its Bihar ally RJD used to question the existence of Lord Ram. But after the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, they changed track and started saying Ram belongs to all.

"Congress and RJD are parties which only create problems. So vote for the BJP-led NDA…for the overall growth of the country. The NDA government stands by its promises and actions. The BJP's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) is Modi's guarantee. It reaffirms our dedication to building a developed India while also reinforcing our firm stance against corruption," he said.

Aurangabad is one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar. The Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency will go for polls on April 19. BJP’s Sushil Kumar Singh is seeking his re-election from the seat as NDA nominee. PTI COR PKD RG