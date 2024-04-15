Vote for NDA to put end to goonda raj, dynasty politics in Bihar: Yogi Adityanath

Aurangabad/Nawada: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged people in Bihar to vote for the NDA to put an end to “goonda raj” and “dynasty politics” in the state.

Addressing election rallies in Bihar's Aurangabad and Nawada districts, Adityanath, without mentioning the Samajwadi Party by name, alleged, "Like the RJD here, we had a family ruling the roost in UP, unleashing goonda raj in the state." "We put an end to this... Bihar was passing through an 'identity crisis' during RJD's goonda raj. People should ensure that they (RJD) are finished in this electoral battle.

"This election is about family first versus nation. The 'parivaarwadi' (family-centric) party pushed the country towards terrorism, separatism and corruption. Now, we have Narendra Modi's guarantee of a developed and self-reliant India. The country’s prestige has grown all over the world under Modi ji's leadership. Its borders are secure,” the chief minister asserted.

Adityanath said when the central government is focusing on digital India, RJD leaders are busy talking about the “lantern” (the party symbol).

Their leaders are “opposed” to digital India initiatives of the Centre and Lalu Prasad can't think “beyond his parivar (family)", he alleged.

“RJD is against development… They indulge in ‘rangdaari’ (extortion) and believe in brandishing the ‘tamancha’ (revolver). The party leaders are responsible for criminalising politics. I am sure the people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply this time,” Adityanath said.

"Today, there is no curfew and riot in UP and everything is fine there. The BJP government stands by its promises and actions. Now, the mafia and criminals either languish in jail or rot in hell. No one dares to threaten women or businessmen in UP. If you indulge in wrong doing, you will be finished (‘Ram Naam Satya Ho Jayega’),” the CM said.

The NDA government in Bihar will do the same and that is why people of the state must ensure a third term for Modi, asserted Adityanath.

He also alleged that the Congress and its Bihar ally RJD used to question the existence of Lord Ram. “But after the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in Ayodhya, they changed track and started saying Ram belongs to all,” he claimed.

The BJP's manifesto is Modi's guarantee. It reaffirms the dedication to building a developed India, while also reinforcing the firm stance against corruption, Adityanath said.

He charged the Congress and RJD leaders with doing nothing for former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur. “It was the NDA government at the Centre that honoured him with the Bharat Ratna They (the opposition leaders) are exposed now,” the UP chief minister said.

The Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 19. BJP’s Sushil Kumar Singh is seeking re-election from the seat as NDA nominee, while Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur is contesting from Nawada.