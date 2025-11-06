Vote for someone with govt access in Nagrota bypoll: J-K CM seeks support for NC candidate

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) National Conference leader and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit the campaign trail here on Thursday for the upcoming November 11 Nagrota bypoll. He asked the electorate if they would like to be represented by someone with access to the government or by someone who would remain outside it.
Seeking votes for party candidate Shamim Begum, he said, "This is not an election to form the government. This election is not to choose a Prime Minister at the Centre or a Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. Those decisions have already been made." The chief minister said the people of Nagrota and Budgam would not be casting their votes to form or change the government. Instead, their votes would decide what their "relationship" with this government will be.
"Will your MLA be someone who is connected with the government, who has access to government offices, who has a close relationship with the government? Or do you want an MLA who will stay outside the government and still try to serve you? In elections, it always comes down to choosing between two candidates," said Abdullah, who was flanked by the entire council of ministers and senior party leaders.
Abdullah appealed to the Nagrota electorate to vote in favour of the candidate who has already worked for the people.
"Our sister (Shamim Begum) has been serving you for the last four and a half years (as district development committee member). Let her serve you in the Assembly for another four years. On the 11th, press the third button and make her win from here. The work that was done between 2009 and 2014 — we will continue it here." Abdullah said one year ago, the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave their mandate to the NC to form the government. "At that time, too, the NC had fielded its candidate from Nagrota, but the people made a different decision. They made that decision, perhaps keeping in mind the work that was done during 2009-2014. The people of Nagrota chose to send a particular person (Devender Singh Rana) to the Assembly." Devender Singh Rana won the Nagrota assembly on the BJP ticket in the 2024 elections. Earlier, he had served as NC MLA from the same seat during 2009-2014, when Omar Abdullah was the chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Nagrota bypoll, slated for November 11, was necessitated following the demise of Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year.
An entrepreneur, 30-year-old Devyani Rana, the daughter of the late BJP leader, has stepped into the electoral arena of Nagrota Assembly constituency.
In what is shaping up to be a three-cornered contest, Devyani faces NC’s 37-year-old Begum, a postgraduate in Urdu, and J-K National Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh, a senior lawyer and former education minister. Joginder Singh, another lawyer, is contesting as the AAP candidate. Besides them, five Independents are also in the fray. PTI AB AB ARB AMJ AMJ