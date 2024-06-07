Vote has been cast against BJP, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Friday that the politics observed in the last 10 years during the BJP government was characterised by propaganda, speeches, campaigns and religion.

Talking to reporters in Ajmer, the former deputy chief minister said, "Politics is about principles, Constitution, progress, development, planning, industry and investment. But the politics you (BJP) are doing about mangalsutra, Hindu, Muslim, temple-mosque... the young generation and most people do not like it... I think the BJP must have understood this." He said the politics that the people saw in the BJP rule for the last 10 years was only the politics of speeches, publicity, propaganda, flags, banners, television and advertisements.

Pilot said the vote has been cast against the BJP government.

He said the BJP, with a strength of 303 in the last Lok Sabha, got 60-70 less MPs this time.

"This mandate is fragmented. No party got a clear majority to form the government. Those who were in power should assess where they fell short," he said.

Pilot, the Rajasthan Congress president, said the Congress and the INDIA bloc have got immense public support and the party's performance in the state is very good.

"In the previous (two) Lok Sabha elections, we could not win even a single seat. This time we have been able to defeat the BJP on 11 seats. This is the result of our collective hard work," he said.

It may be noted that out of total 25 seats in Rajasthan, the BJP won 14, the Congress eight and the INDIA bloc partners CPI (M), RLP and BAP won one seat each.

The Congress could not win even a single seat in 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

Pilot said the Congress party is standing with the people and will keep raising their issues on every occasion.

On the defeat of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for the second time, Pilot said, "We have defeated BJP on 11 seats and wherever we could not defeat the BJP, next time we will defeat them by working hard."