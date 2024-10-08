Vote in J-K against Centre, its policies: CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami

Srinagar: With polls trends indicating a win for the NC-Cong alliance, senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Tuesday said the writing is on the wall for the BJP that the vote of the people is against the Central government and its policies.

Tarigami's party is part of the NC-Congress alliance.

"The writing is on the wall and the vote of the people is against the BJP government and its policies," he told PTI Videos.

Tarigami said there has been a bureaucratic and LG rule in J-K since 2018 with no representation of the people.

"This rule has only increased difficulties. With a new secular government in place, the people of J-K will surely heave a sigh of relief," he added.

He said there is happiness all round in J-K as the elections were conducted after long and the tends were encouraging as well.

"It seems the people have taken a considered decision and voted against the rule that was here in the last few years and its policies. I hope that the secular parties are on their way to form the government," he said.

On the BJP saying that perhaps it was not the right time for the Lotus to bloom in Kashmir, the CPI(M) leader said, "I think it never will, but what is the problem in waiting".

To a question as to whether PDP president Mehbooba Mufti will be a part of the NC-Congress alliance for government formation, Tarigami expressed hope that the secular and non-BJP parties will come together.

"There is a demand from within (PDP) and their vision is also on the same lines that there should be a secular alternative. So, the PDP has a role in that," he added.

Asked about J-K LG nominating five MLAs to the assembly, Tarigami said it is "totally undemocratic".

"If the nominations are necessary, then the recommendations of the cabinet and the assembly are very important. The LG will say these are LG's nominations, but he is un-elected. This should be done on the recommendations of the elected government. But, if it is not, then it is backdoor," he said.