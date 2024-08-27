Vote politics over tribals unacceptable: Arjun Munda

Ranchi, Aug 27 (PTI) In a veiled attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, senior BJP leader Arjun Munda on Tuesday said “vote politics over tribals” was unacceptable.

Munda’s remarks came hours after Hemant Soren hit out at the BJP, alleging that it was again resorting to the “old tactic” of poaching legislators of ruling parties, following former chief minister Champai Soren's announcement of joining the saffron party.

Terming the development of Champai Soren as an auspicious sign, Munda said it will be a big step towards uniting the tribals of the country.

"Vote politics over tribals is not acceptable. A tribal was removed from the post of chief minister for the greed of power. Respected Champai Soren ji joining BJP will prove auspicious, and is a big step towards uniting tribals in the whole country on the basis of policy and principle," he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren told reporters in Delhi that he would join the BJP along with his son on August 30.

A Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, Champai Soren had accused its leadership of insulting him.

“The opposition has again started its ‘sarkar todo abhiyan’ and ‘vidhayak todo abhiyan’ (break the government and poach the MLAs campaign) as it did during the Lok Sabha elections.

“They (BJP) are bound to get a befitting reply from people in the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand as the party did in the Lok Sabha elections,” Hemant Soren said while addressing a government function in Dumka district. PTI NAM RBT