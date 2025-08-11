Vote theft allegation: Stalin throws weight behind Rahul Gandhi

Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) Expressing solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his vote theft allegation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday accused the BJP of turning the Election Commission into a "poll rigging machinery" and demanded a probe.

Stalin said the DMK stands shoulder to shoulder in this fight. "We will not watch in silence while the BJP robs India’s democracy in broad daylight," he said in a social media post.

The DMK chief demanded the immediate release of complete machine-readable voter roll for every State, an "end to politically driven deletions, and an independent probe into this subversion of our democracy." He alleged: "The BJP has turned the Election Commission into its poll rigging machinery." What happened in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura was not an administrative lapse, but it was a calculated conspiracy to steal the people's mandate. The evidence for vote theft presented by Rahul Gandhi exposed the scale of the fraud. PTI VGN VGN ROH