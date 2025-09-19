'Vote-theft': Cong's hydrogen bomb turned out to be water balloon, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) Former Union cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday lashed out at the Congress and other Opposition parties saying that these parties will be completely wiped out as they are engaged in creating a "deplorable disorder to discredit the democratic mandate".

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Naqvi said that the Congress-led "rabble rousing lobby" is writing the script of their own defeat and downfall by raising bogey of illusionary "vote chori (vote theft)".

He said that the "vote theft horror show" produced and directed by the Congress, is proving a super flop. In a conspiracy to make democracy a hostage of the dynasty, the Congress led suicide squad tried to launch a "hydrogen bomb" but it turned out to be a "water balloon", the senior BJP leader said.

He stated that the support base of the defeated defaulter dynasty has shrunk to the bottom but their arrogance is at the peak, their support base is on ventilator but their arrogance is on accelerator.

He also said that the Modi government is carrying forward the successful glorious journey of good governance with the commitment to "Iqbal (authority), Imaan (integrity) and Insaaf (justice)".

Naqvi said that "frustrated feudal fraternity" of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, playing the game of communalism wearing a veil of secularism, will be knocked out from the political field in Uttar Pradesh.

Naqvi said that by overcoming political untouchability towards the BJP and political intolerance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has ushered in a golden era of Constitutional reforms and inclusive empowerment in the country with the strength of public support.