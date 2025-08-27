Vote theft in Congress' DNA: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday alleged that "vote theft" is in the Congress's DNA and accused the party of having a long history of fraud, corruption and undermining democratic values.

With Congress amplifying its allegation of "vote theft", Saini launched a strong offensive against the grand old party.

"Vote theft is in their DNA, yet they accuse others," Saini told reporters after the conclusion of the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly.

Citing an internal Congress poll from 1946, Saini claimed, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel got 14 votes while Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru secured only one, yet Nehru was declared the winner. That was the real booth capturing." He said the Congress's current allegations of vote rigging were unfounded and pointed to the party's imposition of Emergency in 1975 as an instance of "murdering democracy." Saini also referred to the 2009 Assembly elections in Haryana, alleging bogus voting involving a Congress leader. "People of Haryana know that under Congress rule, booth capturing, voter intimidation, and vote-buying through liquor and money were rampant," he said.

Congress leaders in Haryana had on Monday held a protest march to the Vidhan Sabha, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of "vote theft" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister also hit out at Congress over its criticism of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" programme. "It is unfortunate that the opposition is questioning a scheme launched to correct the falling gender ratio during the Congress government’s tenure," he said.

"In 2014, the sex ratio had dropped to 871. After PM Modi launched the scheme from Panipat in 2015, it has improved to 910," he added.

On providing jobs to families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Saini said the move was not political, but aligned with the teachings of the Gurus.

Responding to opposition allegations on collector rates and liquor contracts, Saini accused Congress of misleading the Assembly.

Commenting on the Congress walkout during the law and order debate on Tuesday, Saini termed it "unfortunate". PTI SUN HIG HIG