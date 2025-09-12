Vote theft taking place openly in country, alleges Sachin Pilot; questions EC's impartiality

Ujjain, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission and alleged vote theft was happening openly in the country, while farmers and youth were being constantly oppressed.

He said the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will fight strongly to protect farmers and democracy.

Addressing the party's Kisan Nyay Yatra, Pilot said, "Vote theft is taking place openly in the country while farmers and youths are being constantly harassed. A Congress government will be formed in Madhya Pradesh in 2028 and in the country in 2029 and justice will be ensured for people." This event was not only a symbol of the farmers' fight for justice, but it also gave the message that the Congress has come out strongly in the field to fight for the rights of the people, he added.

Addressing the meeting, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh claimed the Ujjain mayoral poll was "proof of vote theft".

The former MP chief minister accused the Election Commission of collusion with the ruling party and urged the public to stand with the Congress against injustice.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said his party has nurtured India's democracy with its blood.

The Congress is moving forward with the resolve to protect it, he added.

Patwari blamed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the sale of illegal liquor in Ujjain, snatching of farmers' land and unavailability of fertilisers.

"The Congress will run a programme in the coming 15 days in which every Congress MLA, block, district president and worker will be asked to visit 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in their areas to highlight their dilapidated condition. If they spot any cow on the roads in their area, then they must take them to the collectorate and leave them there," he said.

Every month 200 cows die in accidents in the state, despite the government claiming to be a devotee and protector of cows, Patwari claimed.

Congress national general secretary and MP in charge Harish Chaudhary said his party will continue its struggle to protect the land of farmers and strengthen democracy. PTI COR MAS BNM