Vote YSRCP for jobs, continuation of welfare measure: Jagan

Piduguralla (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 10 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on people to vote for his party for jobs and welfare measures to continue.

The YSRCP chief gave this call at Piduguralla village in Palnadu district during a public meeting as part of his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) electioneering bus tour.

"Vote for 'fan' (YSRCP symbol) for jobs and welfare measures to continue, not a rusty cycle (TDP symbol)," said Reddy.

According to Reddy, the YSRCP government provided 2.31 lakh jobs and alleged that the erstwhile TDP government had only provided 32,000 jobs and added that the state topped the ease of doing business rankings in India thrice.

Reacting to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu recently declaring that he would raise the salaries of government volunteers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, Reddy reminded that the former had advocated their abolishment earlier.

"His 'adopted son' Pawan (Kalyan) even tweeted that 'Volunteers are Jagan's Pegasus' and volunteers are involved in the human trafficking of women. But now Chandrababu is promising to give Rs 10,000 to the same volunteers, which means he has finally accepted the good governance of the YSRCP government," he said.

The CM asserted that the upcoming election is not a duel between him and Naidu but a battle between the poor and fraudsters.

Claiming that Naidu did no good in the past to give fake promises now, Reddy questioned what the former CM did for farmers.

Further, the YSRCP chief listed out several welfare measures he has taken in the past five years and highlighted that he disbursed Rs 2.7 lakh crore as direct benefit transfer (DBT).

On the 12th day of his bus tour, Reddy canvassed through the villages of Santhamaguluru Cross, Rompicherla, Piduguralla, Ayyappanagar, Rajupalem and Reddygudem. He is scheduled to take a night halt at Dhulipalla.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 while the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

PTI STH SDP