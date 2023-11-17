Voted for development: Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Indore, Nov 17 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday exercised her franchise in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and said she voted for development.

“I voted on the issue of development,” Mahajan told PTI after casting her vote at a polling booth in Indore’s Old Palasia area.

Mahajan (80) said that it has been more than 75 years since the country got independence from British rulers and awareness of voting has increased among the citizens.

She added, “Voting is both our constitutional right and duty.” Assembly elections are being held on Friday in all 230 constituencies, including 47 reserved for ST and 35 for the SC, in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

As many as 5,60,58,521 voters, including 2,87,82,261 males, 2,71,99,586 females and 1,292 third-gender persons, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

A total of 2,533 candidates of political parties and independents – 2,280 males, 252 females and a third-gender person – are vying to enter the state assembly. PTI HWP ADU NR