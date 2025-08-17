Voter Adhikar Yatra not just political march but moral, constitutional crusade to safeguard democracy: Cong

Sasaram (Bihar), Aug 17 (PTI) With the launch of Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' here, the Congress on Sunday said it is not just another political march but a moral and constitutional crusade to safeguard democracy, protect the sanctity of 'one person-one vote' and ensure that the voices of the most marginalised are not "stolen by fraud".

The Yatra started from poll-bound Bihar's Sasaram and saw the participation of Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahani, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(M)'s Subhashini Ali and CPI's P Sandosh Kumar.

In a post on X, the Congress general secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "After the transformational Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has now launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra with other INDIA parties.

"This Yatra arises in the context of the BJP's ploy to disenfranchise lakhs of voters in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and the shocking revelations of 'vote chori' happening across the country." Every Yatra has given people faith that change is possible, he said.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra carries forward that spirit -- defending the Constitution, restoring trust in institutions, and securing the right of every Indian to have their vote counted", he said.

"The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is not just another political march. It is a moral and constitutional crusade to safeguard our democracy, protect the sanctity of 'one person, one vote,' and ensure that the voices of the poorest and most marginalised are not stolen by fraud, manipulation, and authoritarian design," Ramesh said.

"The Yatra begins today in Sasaram, the political home of Babu Jagjivan Ram, one of the leading lights in the fight for social and political justice. Over the next 16 days, the Yatra will cover 20+ districts and 1,300 kilometers before culminating in a massive Voter Adhikar Rally at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on September 1st," Ramesh said.

The 'yatra' will pass through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chapra and Ara. PTI ASK RT RT RT RT