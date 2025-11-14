Voter Adhikar Yatra proves ineffective electorally; Mahagathbandhan wiped out along route

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Voter Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav just weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, proved ineffective electorally with the Mahagathbandhan almost wiped out across its route and the NDA winning big.

The Congress had asserted throughout the yatra that it was not aimed at making electoral gains but to highlight the issue of alleged "vote theft". But many political observers saw it as the Mahagathbandhan's pitch to galvanise support in its favour ahead of polls.

The yatra, launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, aimed to highlight the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. It passed through 25 of the 38 districts of the state.

It began from Dehri, Sasaram, from where Rajeev Ranjan Singh of NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has emerged victorious. The yatra then moved to Kutumba and Aurangabad, from where Lalan Ram of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the BJP's Trivikram Narayan Singh won, respectively.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra had passed through Wazirganj, Gaya, Nawada and Barbigha. Birendra Singh of the BJP won from Wazirganj, and his party colleague Prem Kumar won from Gaya town. Vibha Devi of JD(U) won from Nawada, and another party candidate, Kumar Pushpanjay, won from Barbigha.

Randhir Kumar Soni of the Janata Dal (United) won from Sheikhpura, Shreyasi Singh of the BJP won from Jamui and Kumar Pranay, also of the BJP, won from Munger. The yatra had passed through all these areas.

The yatra had also traversed through Katihar and Purnia. In the assembly polls, the BJP's Tarkishore Prasad won from Katihar and Vijay Kumar Khemka won from Purnia.

Araria proved to be an exception as the Congress won from here with Abidur Rahman defeating JD(U)'s Shagufta Azim.

JD(U)'s Bijendra Prasad Yadav won from Supaul, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Madhaw Anand won from Madhubani. Both constituencies had been traversed by the Mahagathbandhan leaders during the yatra.

It had also passed through Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi, where the NDA has won.

The BJP's Sanjay Saraogi has won from Darbhanga, and JD(U)'s Rajesh Kumar Mandal won from Darbhanga (Rural). BJP's Ranjan Kumar won from Muzaffarpur, and Sunil Kumar Pintu won from Sitamarhi.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc from across the country had converged in Bihar's capital Patna on September 1 to join Gandhi's march to mark the culmination of the fortnight-long Voter Adhikar Yatra.

The yatra saw Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi cover more than 1,300 kilometres with Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insan Party's Mukesh Sahni by his side. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD