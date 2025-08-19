Rahul's jeep hits policeman in Bihar's Nawada; PTI report disputed by video

Nawada (Bihar): A police constable was on Tuesday hit by the jeep carrying Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders in Nawada, Bihar.

While a longer version of a video shows Gandhi moving on after speaking with the policeman from the top of the jeep, news agency PTI peddled a narrative that the Congress leader had him seated in the vehicle and enquired about his well-being.

As the policeman was struck by the vehicle, which was moving very slowly due to the crowds that had gathered for Gandhi’s “Voter Adhikar Yatra”, people raised an alarm and helped him up.

While Gandhi can be seen tossing a water bottle towards the cop from the top of his jeep, PTI said he asked people to seat the policeman in his jeep and then offered him water.

The PTI report said the policeman suffered no serious injury and was on his feet immediately.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Gandhi over the incident.

“Voter Adhikar Yatra. Crush Janta Yatra. Rahul Gandhi’s car crushed a police constable who was critically injured. Dynast did not even get down to check on him,” he alleged in a post on X.

Voter Adhikar Yatra ❎

Crush Janta Yatra ✅✅



Rahul Gandhi’s car crushed a police constable who was critically injured.



Dynast did not even get down to check on him pic.twitter.com/cTx7ynXmCC — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) August 19, 2025

On Tuesday, the yatra began from Wazirganj in Gaya and entered Nawada. It is scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1. The yatra is being undertaken in a hybrid mode, on foot as well as on vehicles, as was Gandhi’s Manipur-to-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of last year’s Lok Sabha polls.

It will also pass through Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara.