Voter cards distributed to young electors in Delhi on National Voters' Day; helpline launched

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) On the occasion of National Voters' Day, several first-time voters in the national capital were provided their elector photo identity cards during a ceremony based on the theme of 'My India, My Vote' on Sunday.

Attending the event, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Alice Vaz inaugurated a call centre and helpline (1950) for voters in the capital.

She said the purpose of observing the National Voters' Day was to encourage and facilitate voter participation, particularly among first-time voters.

Since 2011, January 25 has been observed as National Voters' Day to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. PTI VIT ARB ARB ARB