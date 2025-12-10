Voter cards found dumped in West Bengal's Nadia

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) A sack containing Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) was found dumped beside National Highway 12 in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday, police said.

Local residents spotted the sack containing voter cards lying near a garbage dump in Shantipur and informed the police.

A police team visited the spot and took the sack containing voter cards to the police station for verification. An investigation is underway, an officer said.

A Shantipur Panchayat Samiti member and a local TMC leader alleged that BJP workers from another district deliberately dumped the cards.

The BJP denied the allegations. "The area where the voter cards were found is under the TMC-run panchayat. These are the very cards used for bogus voting," a BJP leader said.

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal began on November 4 with the distribution of enumeration forms, which will continue till December 11. PTI BSM RG