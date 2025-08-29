Voter ID cards found in bag in Mumbra; Thane Cong unit seeks probe

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) The Thane unit of the Congress on Friday approached poll authorities after nearly 200 voter ID cards were recovered from a bag in Mumbra.

The bag was found at Ganesh Ghat during post-Ganeshotsav cleaning operations, party leader Rahul Pingle said.

A team under Congress block president Nilesh Patil rushed to the spot and found that several addresses mentioned on the voter ID cards did not exist, he said.

A Congress delegation submitted these documents to Sandeep Thorat, the Voter Registration Officer of 149 Assembly Constituency, and sought a high level probe, he added.

Efforts to contact poll authorities for a comment on the issue were in vain. PTI COR BNM