Voter turnout in phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls at 65.68 pc, says EC

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections stood at 65.68 per cent, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

The poll panel had given a similar voter turnout figure on May 8, a day after the third phase of voting took place.

In a statement on Saturday, EC said 66.89 per cent of men, 64.4 per cent of women and 25.2 per cent of the registered transgender voters turned up at polling stations. In the third phase, 17.24 crore citizens, including 8.85 crore males and 8.39 crore females, were eligible to vote.

Voting for the third phase was held on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence.

In phase three of the 2019 parliamentary polls, the turnout of voters was 68.4 per cent. PTI NAB NSD NSD