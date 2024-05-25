Voters can check length of queues at polling booths, says Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) The voters in Punjab can check the length of queues at the polling booths from the comfort of their homes on June 1, said state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C after launching the 'voter queue information system' on Saturday.

Advertisment

Giving details about the system, Sibin C said the voters need to send a message by typing 'vote' to WhatsApp number 7447447217.

They will then receive a link that, when clicked, presents two options 'location' and 'booth', he said.

For the location-wise option, the voters will share their location, which will then display a list of polling booths near their house on the mobile screen, he added.

Advertisment

By entering booth number, the voters will receive real-time information on how many people are standing in the queue at that booth, he said. For the booth-wise option, the voters will first select the state of Punjab, followed by their district.

"This will bring up all the assembly constituencies in that district. After selecting their assembly constituency and entering booth number, the voters will be able to see the number of people currently queuing to vote at their booth," he said.

The Punjab CEO said necessary arrangements are being made to protect the voters from the heat on June 1.

The 'voter queue information system' will help the voters decide the best time to visit their polling booth, avoiding long queues and reducing waiting time in the heat, he added.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1. PTI CHS AS