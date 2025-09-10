Voters can’t be taken for ride: SG Tushar Mehta to SC

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Voters, whether illiterate farmers or doctorate degree holders, cannot be taken for a ride as they can defeat and also ensure victory of the same set of politicians in a democracy, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court.

The remarks came during the hearing on the presidential reference on whether the courts could impose timelines for governors and President to asset to bills passed by assemblies.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI B R Gavai is hearing the matter.

“The voters are very smart… whether a doctorate or an illiterate farmer. Nobody can be taken for a ride or granted, and that is the strength of our democracy. I always feel proud of it," Mehta added.

He continued, “When Mrs Gandhi imposed the Emergency … I am not making a political argument but as a matter of fact, the people taught her a lesson. Not only did the party lose, she herself lost, her government collapsed… then the Janta party came back to power. But, they could not manage the administration. The same people within three years returned her with a thumping majority. This is the strength of our democracy." Mehta's retort was in response to opposite side's remarks over politics and fighting elections.

“I am not making a political point,” he said, referring to the objections to him mentioning the name of the politician.

Several states, represented by a battery of senior counsel, have opposed the presidential reference.

“When some names come, it is not always political. I am saying this is the strength of our democracy. We may have an aberration. We may have some governors who may not discharge their functions as expected of them. But in 55 years, as per the empirical data, most have acted the way they were expected to, in a collaborative manner,” he said.

The law officer then referred to cordial relations and collaborative functions between the Centre and states.

“The best example was during Covid. Except for one or two states, I will not name them, all states, whether (having) Congress chief ministers or communist chief ministers, were on the same line. They were directly in touch with the Prime Minister and they were fighting the crisis as a nation,” Mehta said. PTI SJK MNL SJK AMK AMK